Obama tried to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook - The Washington Post

“There’s been a systematic failure of responsibility” on Facebook’s part, said [an] associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who studies social media companies’ impact on society and governments. “It’s rooted in their overconfidence that they know best, their naivete about how the world works, their extensive effort to avoid oversight, and their business model of having very few employees so that no one is minding the store.”

It seems now their refusal to take advice from those a bit wiser, more knowledgeable, more experienced, and who have access to more resources deserve to be added to that list.

It seems a bit wise to always be suspicious of anyone who claims to know what's best for so many others, and not only in politics. Some people have long held the belief that so-called "leaders" and "innovators" give themselves more credit than they deserve. Social media sites seem among the biggest offenders, with the extreme wealth they garner becoming less deserved each day as their lack of foresight unravels. In this specific case, FB let down not only their "customers" who use their site, but also those who don't. Speaking for myself, I don't "do" FB; I don't even have an account, yet I might well have been affected by their lack of vision and foresight. I'm angry about that, and I suspect I'm not alone, yet no one has any recourse. It appears they'll "get off" with an "Oops!", a moment of blushing embarrassment, and a "slap on the wrist."

Mr. Zuckerberg may lose considerable import, maybe some respect and believability, and may even fade into obscurity. But, even if he does, it seems he'll still be able afford to live out his days pretty comfortably. This debacle strengthens the notion that he's not the "genius" that so many have proclaimed him to be. He may be more determined than others, but his reluctance to believe he created a veritable monster that cannot be controlled, or otherwise "missed something" might serve as proof that he still suffers the hubris of youth and his words and suggestions should be afforded the appropriate concern.