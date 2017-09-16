Maxwell Gruver: Family Mourns LSU Student After Possible Hazing | Time.com

Condolences to the Gruvar family.

Yet another potential - and likely - instance of fraternity hazing. Let the investigation proceed, and if it uncovers that this young man died as a result of hazing, prosecute everyone involved, and boot the fraternity off campus.

Isn't it hypocritical and contradictory that an organization with hopes of increasing its' membership would expose those seeking membership to dangerous and illegal activity, e.g. underage drinking and who knows what else.? What a way to treat those you've invited into your "house". Fraternities are arguably little more than a small-minded version of that Dr. Seuss story "Sneetches", i.e. a childish and selfish attempt to convince themselves they're somehow special. The "adults" who oversee these organizations at the national level must come to realize the very attempts themselves smack of insecurities, lack of confidence, and weak character among the members.

The young adults who are already members may claim they were following some misbegotten "tradition", but they're adults nonetheless, and should suffer adult punishment.