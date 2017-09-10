2 gonzo ideas for slowing down a hurricane that might actually work - Vox

I saw this while looking for updates on Hurricane Irma, and got to wondering if there might be a third, and admittedly off-the-wall option: using high explosives, similar to the way oil-well fires are extinguished. If detonated at a yet-to-be-determined altitude, in the eye of a hurricane or tropical storm, (and maybe even a tornado), thereby greatly increasing pressure within the eye, (however brief that might be), might the storm literally be "blown apart" or at least weakened?

A brief search produced no results that this has ever been attempted.

Yes, there are plenty of considerations to be made before attempting something this wild, and computer modeling might help determine if a real-life experiment would be useless or useful.

I'm not a scientist of any kind, and fully realize this idea invites sarcasm, criticism, and cries of it being a "hare-brained" idea, as well as being dangerous and very possibly impractical. (The scale alone might render it totally unfeasible). But, is it any less crazy than another article encouraging gun owners to fire their weapons at a hurricane? If it proved effective, even to lessen the severity of a storm, what might the rewards be in terms of less damage to the mainland and less threat to our national security?