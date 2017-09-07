'Something Went Wrong.' Family Seeks Answers After 3-Year-Old Boy Found Encased in Concrete | Time.comG

What a horrible story depicting the gruesome treatment of a 3 year-old, maybe by either his mother or her boyfriend.
It seems "Mom" and her beau have some questions to answer.
What a horrible story depicting the gruesome treatment of a 3 year-old, maybe by either his mother or her boyfriend.
It seems "Mom" and her beau have some questions to answer.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.