Newsvine

Joe Denison

About Articles: 3 Seeds: 7 Comments: 537 Since: Mar 2016

Cantor comes clean, admits he didn't believe

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Joe Denison View Original Article: msnbc.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 9:18 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It's been a while since Mr. CAntor has been in the news, but it seems the old adage that "truth will out" takes plenty of patience.

 

It's discouraging that so many politicians are most truthful only after they're out of office.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor