Trump shouldn't block Twitter users, say First Amendment lawyers - CNET

Trump Brought this on himself.

In light of Sean Spicer's recent claim that Twitter is a valid venue through which the American public can rely on understanding the President's mindset and goals, it seems the President now wants to restrict public insight and understanding into those thoughts and goals.

Despite his childish use of it, and all the advice he's received about using it, the President chose Twitter as the vehicle through which he'd communicate with the American public. He chose the battlefield, and now wants to restrict the combatants.

How very, very brave of him.