Petition to Strip Congress of Health Coverage Nears 500,000 | Time.com

Is it true that "What's good for the goose is good for the gander"?

Are health care benefits enjoyed by members of Congress a form of entitlement to the politically elite? Aren't they simply "ordinary people" doing a job they begged us to do by dint of campaigning?

Do they really deserve better than the rest of us? Their office may be prestigious, but personal prestige demands more than merely holding office. If they want to claim they understand and sympathize with the plight of "ordinary people", they should be subject to the same options as those people.Otherwise, there is no reason for others to believe their claims.