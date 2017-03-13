Online job sites may block older workers

"The study notes that any "supply-side" reforms designed to nudge Americans to work longer — namely delaying Social Security benefits — won't work if older workers are systematically shut out of job openings."

It seems there are important implications and budget considerations here, particularly for those who haven't had the means to adequately prepare for when they can no longer garner compensated employment.

While the current inhabitant of the Oval Office,and even some in Congress, may be wrongfully claiming the creation of numerous "new jobs", is he addressing the need to deal with age discrimination, (something he'd be victim of if he had to enter the job market)? All the jobs in the world aren't helpful t someone who won't be hired due to their age. (Though it would be easy to presume he doesn't care, as he may never find himself in that position).