When I select this article:

Senate Democrats Boycott Key Votes On 2 Top Trump Nominees (Political Analysis)

from the "POLITICAL ANALYSIS" nation under my "Activity" tab, I get an error msg stating "error loading page".

I can select other articles in that nation, just not this one, so it seems I haven't been banned.

I don't know how to proceed.

Any suggestions as to how I can get that article to load?