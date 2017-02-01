OPINION: Senate Confirmation Hearings - Have the Chickens Come Home to Roost?

Recent events playing out on the national stage have often led to claims that many voters have been forgotten by their elected representatives; that many people's concerns and problems have been neglected, pushed aside, or just plain ignored by the denizens inhabiting the "swamp" that is Washington D.C. Well, here is one concern from among those people who feel as if they've been treated so by "the swamp creatures".

It's easy to blame all the recent hubbub over cabinet nominations entirely on Senator Mitch McConnell's refusal to allow even a hearing on Merrick Garland in the wake of Justice Antonin Scalia's death. It's hard to decide which is worse, retribution or baseless obstruction.

For the time being, it seems we'll see all 3 rings of what has become the Washington circus as the politics play out, but it's arguable that what McConnell did in the wake of Justice Scalia's death, i.e. not even scheduling a hearing for Garland, was an insult not only to the Office of the President and the Constitution, but also to the entire country by depriving it of a fully-functioning Supreme Court. Having used that tactic to achieve his Party's goals, the opposing Party is now being excoriated for threatening use of the very same tactic. (Mr. McConnell, as well as many of his colleagues, seem to place little stock in the old line about "the goose and the gander" deserving equal treatment).

Some might argue, (and there seems little doubt that McConnell and his minions would be among them), that the functions of the Court were not hampered by McConnell's intransigence. There is also strong argument to the contrary.

The seat left vacant upon Scalia's death reduced the Court to 8 sitting justices. That allowed for tied decisions, (which has happened twice so far), thus letting 2 rulings by lower courts stand. By allowing for tied decisions it's arguable the situation left the nation without a fully functioning and fully empowered Supreme Court, effectively forcing deferral of some decisions to a lower Court ruling, thus negating the effect, authority, and power of the highest court in the land.

It seems McConnell's obstinacy was allowed under Senate rules rather than stemming from the Constitution itself. This raises concerns about Senate rules and their effect on citizens, rather than defining the mere procedures and behavior of members of the Senate, (which, in the Garland instance, some claim were less than honorable and forthright).

The perspective that Senate rules allowed - and even sanctioned - that the nation be deprived of the full function of an entire branch of government seems to place undue power in the hands of a single Senator, i.e. the Senate Majority Leader, and in the Garland case, specifically Mr. McConnell. Where in the Constitution does it state that a single Senator from a single State, (a State in which voters of the other 49 can have no vote, effect or influence), has the power to withhold from the entire nation the full function and impact of an entire branch of government?

The notion of Senate rules allowing such power to be wielded by a single Senator shows a disregard for the nation as a whole, and a strong argument that Senate rules must be changed to address and prevent such a concentration of power. It also presents a strong argument that Senator McConnell neglected the oath of office he swore, as well as his responsibility to both the nation and the Constitution. His actions were poorly considered, poorly planned, and have led to the stymied and divided government the nation is anguishing over today. In light of his flagrant neglect, the honor of the office might best be served - and preserved - by removing him as Senate Majority Leader, by censure from his colleagues, and by his resignation from office. In the absence of at least one of those actions, his colleagues degrade - and contribute to the diminishing honor and stature of - the office, and may be no more worthy of it than McConnell himself.

The very idea that partisan "leaders" are necessary in our Congress hints that each member is more expected to cower in the shadow of - and follow - a supposedly senior colleague rather than serve as a leader for, and champion from among, their respective constituents.

Perhaps Mr. McConnell and many - if not most - of his colleagues need reminding that criticism, while pointing out one's flaws and weaknesses, is often intended as an effort to assist the criticized in gaining increased wisdom and enlightenment.