Among the events scheduled to transpire in Washington soon is the Senate vote concerning Betsy DeVos' confirmation as Secretary of Education. In an effort to employ the President's inaugural theme of giving "power to the people", and because our Constitution acknowledges that "power rests with the people", the people have the right and, arguably, the responsibility to let their elected representatives know what they want.

Realizing it can often be time-consuming and difficult to compose a message that conveys one's preference in a brief, clear, and concise manner yet retain enough measure of both respectability and brevity to garner appropriate notice by the recipient, the following samples are offered with specific regard to the upcoming Senate confirmation vote about Betsy DeVos becoming Secretary of Education. These samples are intended to spark citizen action. No claim or intention is made, implied, or should be inferred that they are the "best", or the most articulate, or even thorough; they are simply offered as samples.

In the interests of impartiality, there are 2 samples:

1 endorsing Ms. DeVos' confirmation, and

1 opposing Ms. DeVos' confirmation.

Feel free to use them, change them, add to or subtract from them as you see fit, and send them to your respective Senators. They are offered here strictly as samples in an effort to ease the process of wielding the power held by "the people".

While the samples are provided here, it is up to each individual to find the appropriate E-mail address for their respective senators. For those who take the time to actually send a message to their senators, I'd encourage you to include their e-mail addresses and/or their phone numbers among your contacts and/or your address book so they can be easily used in the future to relay your thoughts about future issues.

Sample message for those supporting Ms. DeVos' confirmation:

re: Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education

Dear Senator,

I strongly urge you to vote for the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

Education of its citizens is a great concern for any nation. Public education in the U.S. is in need of reform, and I support Ms. DeVos' efforts to bring reform to our public schools. She has demonstrated a concern and involvement in public education reform over many years, and has recognized weaknesses inherent in the current system while offering remedies worthy of consideration. I believe she should have the opportunity to implement some of her ideas.

Ms. DeVos' commitment to change has been demonstrated through her long-time support of groups seeking to improve public education. For the sake of our nation's and our children's future, I support her confirmation as Secretary of Education.

As one of your constituents, I strongly urge you to support her confirmation and vote "Yes" when the vote reaches the full Senate.

Respectfully,

Sample message for those opposing Ms. DeVos' confirmation:

re: Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education

Dear Senator,

I strongly urge you to vote against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

While education of its citizens is a great concern for any nation, and even allowing that public education in the U.S. may well be in need of reform, Ms. DeVos has demonstrated neither an ability nor the experience one would expect of a person holding a position that could have such broad effects on the future of our nation.

Ms. DeVos' past admission that she fully and unabashedly expects some favor or other gain in return for contributions she's made to special interest groups over the years, coupled with her lack of knowledge of - and experience within - the field of public education, (imbued with undertones of religious intent), serve as strong evidence that she is unqualified for the position of Secretary of Education. Surely there must be someone better qualified for the position from among the multitude of U.S. citizens.

As one of your constituents, I strongly urge you to prevent her confirmation by voting "No" when the vote reaches the full Senate.

Respectfully,